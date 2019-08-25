Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Pokin Around: A church with a mission – breakfast for the high schoolers across the street

News
Posted: / Updated:
Parkview High School_1524704138143.png.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been over 20 years since members of Parkview Christian Church pondered what their main mission project would be, then gazed across the street and found it.

It was right there: Parkview High School in Springfield.

Sara Carr, right, hugs Parkview High School student Ruby Amant at Parkview Christian Church on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. (Photo: Andrew Jansen/Springfield News-Leader)

The small nondenominational church of about 120 Sunday worshippers has been feeding its neighbors – the students of Parkview – a hearty breakfast every Tuesday and Thursday morning of the school year since 1999.

I was there Tuesday as well over 100 students came and went from 6:50 a.m. to about 8:15 a.m.

The free breakfast included pancakes, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and hash browns.

For the original story shared by Springfield News-Leader click here:

Pokin Around: A church with a mission — breakfast for the high schoolers across the street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Community Calendar