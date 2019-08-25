Pokin Around: A church with a mission — breakfast for the high schoolers across the street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been over 20 years since members of Parkview Christian Church pondered what their main mission project would be, then gazed across the street and found it.

It was right there: Parkview High School in Springfield.

Sara Carr, right, hugs Parkview High School student Ruby Amant at Parkview Christian Church on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. (Photo: Andrew Jansen/Springfield News-Leader)

The small nondenominational church of about 120 Sunday worshippers has been feeding its neighbors – the students of Parkview – a hearty breakfast every Tuesday and Thursday morning of the school year since 1999.

I was there Tuesday as well over 100 students came and went from 6:50 a.m. to about 8:15 a.m.

The free breakfast included pancakes, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and hash browns.

For the original story shared by Springfield News-Leader click here: