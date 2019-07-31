Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue Missouri over ‘heartbeat’ bill

Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, along with law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, are suing the state over a contentious eight-week abortion ban bill. In a complaint filed Tuesday evening, the organizations say Missouri’s heartbeat ban violates Supreme Court precedent that protects access to abortion

The policy would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in medical emergencies. Rape and incest cases are not exceptions.

Under HB 126, physicians who violate the law would face five to fifteen years in prison. It would also forbid doctors from doing abortions if the baby would have Down syndrome or for sex or race-selective abortions. Additionally, the legislation requires both parents to be notified if a minor child wants an abortion.

Some Republicans in the Missouri Legislature have called the legislation the boldest and most comprehensive pro-life bill in the country.

The legislation is set to take effect on August 28.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet