1  of  2
Breaking News
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven, MS store Attention DirecTV Customers

Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue Missouri over ‘heartbeat’ bill

News

by: ALISA NELSON

Posted: / Updated:
planned parenthood_1536622291682.jpg.jpg

Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, along with law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, are suing the state over a contentious eight-week abortion ban bill. In a complaint filed Tuesday evening, the organizations say Missouri’s heartbeat ban violates Supreme Court precedent that protects access to abortion

The policy would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in medical emergencies. Rape and incest cases are not exceptions.

Under HB 126, physicians who violate the law would face five to fifteen years in prison. It would also forbid doctors from doing abortions if the baby would have Down syndrome or for sex or race-selective abortions. Additionally, the legislation requires both parents to be notified if a minor child wants an abortion.

Some Republicans in the Missouri Legislature have called the legislation the boldest and most comprehensive pro-life bill in the country.

The legislation is set to take effect on August 28.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now