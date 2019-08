SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An emergency landing was made today, Aug. 24, at the Springfield airport.

The plane left the airport at 8:30 a.m. and was in the air for 15 minutes when possible smoke in the cabin was reported.

The plane landed safely in Springfield. Officials say nothing was found.

Currently, the destination of that plane is unknown.

There were 54 passengers on board.

This is a developing story. KOLR10 and Ozarks FOX will post updates as they arrive.