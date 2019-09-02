Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Plane crash in Branson leaving three people with minor injuries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — A plane crash with three people on board occurred at the Branson Regional Airport September 2.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, The single-engine airplane crashed shortly after takeoff into a wooded area.

The plane was located in an area that is only reachable by foot 25 minutes after the fire protection district was called.

All three people were all out of the plane when the crash site was found and are listed to have minor injuries.

Western units are currently clearing the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now