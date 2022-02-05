SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police say an armed man confronted a pizza delivery driver outside a Domino’s Pizza Saturday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at the Domino’s Pizza at 1241 East Kearney Street.

Police say the delivery driver was carrying the pizza out to make a delivery when the armed man confronted him, pointing a gun at him. Springfield police tell Ozarks First the armed man took the pizza and then ran off, headed east. He has not been found.

As for what’s next in this investigation, police say there was surveillance video taken at the Domino’s. Investigators will look at that video to try to identify the robber. No one was hurt in the incident.