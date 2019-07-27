Breaking News
Pit bulls kill 29 cats at Alabama shelter

by: CBS News, AP

“These dogs just went on a rampage”

DOTHAN, Al. (CBS) — Two city officials say an Alabama animal shelter’s outdated equipment allowed two pit bulls to fatally maul 29 cats. CBS affiliate WTVY-TV reports the dead cats were found Thursday by workers at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Bill Banks says the dogs forced their way out of a pen. They then pushed hard on a galvanized bar attached to a chain-link fence, knocking it out of a clamp which allowed them access to the cats.

“These dogs just went on a rampage,” Banks told the station.

Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward says the shelter is outdated and he believes the city should’ve helped upgrade the facility a long time ago.

“These dogs were able to eat their way out, for lack of a better term, and attack these cats. That is horrible,” Kenward said.

Mayor Mark Saliba says a new shelter is overdue.

Banks says the pit bulls arrived at the shelter Wednesday and a decision hasn’t been made on what to do with them.

