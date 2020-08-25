Pike Elementary in Fort Smith will be getting a new name

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School Board unanimously passed a resolution, 7-0, to rename Albert Pike Elementary School.

The decision was made at the Board meeting, Monday, August 24. A committee will be created to help in the process of the name change.

The school was named after Albert Pike who was a Confederate General. In 1858, Pike was part of a petition to expel all free black from Arkansas. Pike wrote, “we mean that the white race, and that race alone, shall govern this country. It is the only one that is fit to govern, and it is the only one that shall.”

Today, the school district states, “we will honor relationships and treat all people with dignity and respect … we will base decisions on what is best for students.”

FORT SMITH PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISTRICT VISION 2021 MISSION STATEMENT