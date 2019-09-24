Physics professor shares importance of Navy confirming UFO videos

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Last week the Navy confirmed some declassified military videos posted online supposedly showing UFOs are authentic. The clips were taken aboard a U.S. Navy fighter jet in 2004 and 2015.

Greg Ojakangas, Associate Professor of Physics at Drury University, has three key points about these UFOs:

Occam’s Razor

The principle (attributed to William of Occam) that in explaining a thing no more assumptions should be made than are necessary, according to the Google Dictionary.

“Which says the most likely explanation is the simplest one. The simplest explanation is no, it’s not beings from insanely distant places. There’s probably a simpler explanation.”

Numerous Credible Accounts

Many pilots, form the Navy fighter jets to even passenger airline pilots, have seen weird phenomenon while in the sky, according to Ojakangas

“They have these visual encounters and they say it’s a vehicle and it’s something that moves way faster than any technology that’s even close to what people have right now.”

Aliens are ‘Plausible’

Ojakangas says that we now know that basically every star has an Earth-like planet orbiting it like how we orbit the sun. He even says the next closest star to us, Proxima Centauri, has an Earth-like planet in its orbit.

“Most scientists would say chances are enormous that there’s life on other worlds, cause there are countless, countless worlds. Why would our world be the only one that has anything on it?”

Greg says, as a scientist and man of faith, that it would be a waste of space if we were the only planet with life on it. He says if these UFO’s are the real deal, the aliens would have to travel for with speeds and energy beyond what we can conceive.

Did You Know?

The videos were released over a period of four months in 2017 and 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences.

To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, is a “public benefit corporation that was established in 2017 as a revolutionary collaboration between academia, industry and pop culture to advance society’s understanding of scientific phenomena and its technological implications,” according to the organizations’ website.

One of the co-founders of the company, a former Blink 182 frontman and creator of Angels and Airwaves, Tom Delonge shared the news at a concert in St. Louis Sunday night.