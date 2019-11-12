Physicians and Pharmacists want cheaper prescription drug costs and transparency

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- New research by the American College of Physicians found that the U.S. spends more money on prescription drugs than other high-income countries.

The pharmacist at Midtown Pharmacy, Todd Codemo, agrees with that statement. Todd has been a pharmacist since 2014.

“Yeah we have higher healthcare quality but also higher healthcare costs, so there’s kind of a disconnect,” says Codemo.

The president of ACP, Dr. Robert McLean, says the high costs of prescriptions will deter patients from getting medical attention.

“ACP fears that high costs, which are often passed down to patients, will result in patients delaying or foregoing care leading to more serious health conditions and more costly healthcare systems.”

He says the number one medicine that patients go without that can be harmful is insulin.

“We’ve seen a number of patients who can’t afford their insulin costs being hundreds of dollars and so they have to wait on it and pick it up when they have the money to afford it.”

Codemo says as a pharmacist it is hard to be the middle-man between the doctor and the patient when the patient goes to pick up their expensive medicine.

“It doesn’t feel great cause a lot of times as a pharmacist you get to know a lot of these patients so you have a personal relationship with them.”

Both Codemo and McLean said the medical system needs more transparency on where the money is going with these higher costs on medicine.

Codemo says there are ways to avoid having to pay high costs by just talking with your pharmacists to see if they can talk with the doctor about changing to something over-the-counter or cheaper.

The ACP also offers recommendations for lowering out-of-pocket costs, enhancing the government’s purchasing power, and addressing existing policies that add costs to the health care system, in their report.