Photos show serious flood damage in Camden County

CAMDEN CO., Mo.– A call about a gas leak led fire crews with the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District to a scene they weren’t expecting Monday morning.









Extensive flood damage, including destroyed homes and mangled vehicles, can be seen in photos shared by the fire team’s facebook page.

The responding fire team discovered a leaky propane source, a symptom of the flood damage, and was able to shut it off.

The fire crew, aided by civilians, was able to clear some of the flood-spread debris from Camden County roads, though according to the Facebook post, some streets are still impassible.