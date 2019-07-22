Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Photos show serious flood damage in Camden County

News
Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN CO., Mo.– A call about a gas leak led fire crews with the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District to a scene they weren’t expecting Monday morning.

Extensive flood damage, including destroyed homes and mangled vehicles, can be seen in photos shared by the fire team’s facebook page.

The responding fire team discovered a leaky propane source, a symptom of the flood damage, and was able to shut it off.

The fire crew, aided by civilians, was able to clear some of the flood-spread debris from Camden County roads, though according to the Facebook post, some streets are still impassible.

Press Release: On 7/22/19 at 0602 Southwest Fire was dispatched to a gas leak in the area of Baptist St. Upon arrival…

Posted by Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District on Monday, July 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now