JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson reported receiving confirmation of $208 million from the CARES Act and $54.6 million from the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund for K-12, higher education and other schools in Missouri.

Missouri Education Commissioner, Margie Vandeven, says the money will help schools address the digital divide, remote learning challenges and lost learning time. Funding will be sent first to schools working to meet the needs of traditionally disadvantaged schools.