Pets and Pumpkins Fall Festival shows off costumes and furry faces

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pets from all around the Ozarks gathered in downtown Springfield at the Pets and Pumpkins Fall Festival.

This is the second year the event has been held at Park Central Square.

Vendors set up booths with activities for the whole family.

There was a costume contest for any pet that was dressed up and even a parade.

Taneka Huffman is on the planning committee for Pets and Pumpkins.

She told us the event gets bigger and better every year.

“And it’s not just dogs, we’ve had parakeets and goats and ponies,” Huffman said. “We had a hedgehog earlier. It’s cool to see all the costumes and how creative people get. The amount of folks that make the effort and the vendors that show up and the performers, It gets bigger every year.”

Organizers will give the money raised to several local organizations that help animals and children in the Ozarks.