Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of 2020 presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks to speaks with members of the media, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(CBS) — Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who skyrocketed to be a top contender in the Democratic race, is dropping out, three aides to his campaign confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. Buttigieg won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses and then came in second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to come up with a path forward after losses in Nevada and South Carolina.

Buttigieg is planning on making on a speech Sunday night in South Bend.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.