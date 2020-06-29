Pet safety for 4th of July

(KSNF)– New reports suggest more pets get lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year.

Fireworks shows are often very crowded and held in areas that your pet is not familiar with. This, combined with the noise of the fireworks can cause your pet stress, and make them want to run away to find some shelter.

The best place for your pet is in the safety of their own home.

Here are some tips for keeping your furry friends safe during Fourth of July festivities.

Keep pets inside, the loud noises and bright flashes can cause pets to flee.

Create a safe space; to bring them extra comfort.

Make sure all tags and collars have correct identification information.

Keep food and alcohol out of reach and perform a post-party check to ensure dangerous items like firecracker debris has been removed.