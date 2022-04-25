SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Watching Over Whiskers currently housing nearly 175 felines and the organization is looking for foster families and forever homes.

WOW has a variety of cats of all ages and has several bonded pairs. The organization supports routine vetting to help place kitties in loving homes, as well as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) assistance and emergency vet assistance for kitties on a case by case basis. This page has been established for everyone to follow the story of the kitties we are able to help.

WOW has been able to TNR, vet, and/or place well over 1000 cats. To check out the cats available for adoption click here.