SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For this week’s Pet Connection, we were joined by Mittens the Kitten and Samantha Reid from Stray Animals Matter to talk about Mitten’s story and how people in the area can help cats just like her.

Mittens was found by herself in the air ducts of a business in Monett.

“She had quite an adventure in her early life,” Reid said.

Stray Animals Matter is a nonprofit animal shelter that has had Mittens for a couple of weeks. Mittens isn’t quite ready to go home yet, but she and many other kittens just like her are about to start looking for their forever homes or hang out at foster homes for a while.

If people want to help cats in the area but don’t want to adopt, they can become fosters through Stray Animals Matter. Fosters are the nonprofit’s biggest need right now. Right now, the nonprofit has about a dozen fosters, Reid said.

“We can always use a lot more,” she added. “The kitten epidemic is pretty big this year.”

Those who are interested in adopting or fostering a pet can get in touch with Stray Animals Matter. You can reach out to them on Facebook, email strayanimalsmatter@gmail.com, or call 417-896-1061.

The nonprofit covers the cost of caring for the cats and ask that fosters just be responsible for getting the animals to their vet appointments. Currently, Stray Animals Matter has about 40 cats.