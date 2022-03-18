SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Humane Society brought Thursday to the KOLR10 Midday studios on Friday.

Thursday is a seven-month-old shepherd-lab mix who was found as a stray, but the people who found him could not take care of him.

Katie Newcomb, with the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, says Thursday is very playful and is good with kids and other dogs. Thursday has never been around cats.

The Humane Society is holding a St. Patrick’s Day special taking 17% off the adoption fee for all adult cats and dogs. Some animals will have 50% taken off their adoption fee.

Anyone interested in adopting from the Southwest Missouri Humane Society can call 417-833-2526 or visit its website.