SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stray Animals Matter (SAM) brought on the set of Daybreak a very special kitten named Pebbles.

Pebbles was abandoned by her mother and was found at a construction site. She was only a couple of weeks old when she was found and her eyes had so much crust on them she couldn’t open them.

One of her most defining features is that she is missing her two front paws. But that doesn’t stop her from getting around. The organization wasn’t sure if Pebbles was going to survive but Samantha Reid from SAM said she had the will to live.

She is now healthy enough to where she can see a specialist to determine what she needs to live a long and happy life.

For more information on Pebbles and other felines looking for their forever home, you can visit SAM’s Facebook page.