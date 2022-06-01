SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lila from Rescue One made an appearance on Daybreak this morning.

Amy Clark with Rescue One said Lila is Pit Bull Terrier and is between one to two years old. Clark said she is very well trained for being at a young age. Lila is house and crate trained but behaves very well outside of the crate.

Lila is just 40 pounds and gets along fine with other dogs. Lila hasn’t encountered any cats so the organization isn’t too sure how she would react to a household with cats.

Rescue One said Lila would do great in a house with a fenced backyard to play in.

If you are interested in adopting Lila click here.