Pest control company warns about bed bugs at hotels

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KARK) – Between family visits and getaways this holiday season, many may not be aware of the common unwanted travel companion of bed bugs. They’re known for being hitchhikers and can travel on people and their belongings.

“They’re about the size of an apple seed, kind of dark brownish in color,” Hal Johnson, Termnix Branch Manager, said.

Pest management company Terminix recently released the Top 50 Bed Bug invested cities for 2019. Philadelphia, New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis and Cincinnati top the list. Memphis came in at number 17. Little Rock was number 23 and Fort Smith was 30.

Terminix has this advice for those traveling to hotels over the holidays.

“I would remove all the linens from the mattress. If they have a cover over the box spring, I would remove that as well. Do a real thorough inspection of the bed, the bed frame, furniture in the room as well,” Johnson said.

When it comes to your clothes, don’t put them in drawers in the hotel room, keep your suitcase on a luggage stand and never put your suitcase on the bed.

“We’ve seen it across the country. It doesn’t matter. The most expensive hotels can still get them,” Johnson said.

When you return home, it’s best to wash your clothes immediately and dry them on a high temperature. As for your suitcase, don’t store it under your bed. Place it in a plastic bag or keep it in the attic or the garage.