Person of interest in custody in relation to suspicious death in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police have a person of interest in custody as they investigate a suspicious death at a home in the 900 block of S. Timber Ridge.

Nixa Police were dispatched around 10pm on Thursday to check the well-being of a person at the home. Nixa Police arrived on scene and found a non-responsive female inside the home.

While officers were on scene, a person of interest arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.

At this point, Nixa Police have no reason to believe the public to be in any danger.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

