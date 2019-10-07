Person could be facing charges after allegedly assaulting Pulaski County deputy

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – One man could be facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Pulaski County deputy with a knife.

Earlier today that deputy found a disabled vehicle on Highway 133.

The deputy spoke with three people in the vehicle but while attempting to identify them, one of them punched the deputy.

The deputy attempted to get the man in custody and during the assault the man displayed a knife.

The other people in the vehicle attempted to help the deputy.

With the help of an armed citizen that arrived at the scene the deputy was able to secure the man in handcuffs.

The deputy suffered multiple cuts and bruises.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Pulaski County Jail while waiting for formal charges.