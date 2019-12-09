Pershing debuts new two-point security system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Pershing K-8 school started using its new two-point security system today.

The security system is part of Springfield Public School’s proposition S projects, to add secure entrances to all 31 sites.

Pershing’s secure entrance completion was right on schedule with all the promised projects being delivered on time and on budget. Pershing’s secure entrance, finished Monday, also marks the first phase of secure entrances.

The second phase will start immediately and will finish in August of 2020.

Courtesy: Springfield Public Schools

Other projects include the Delaware school being newly constructed, the new early childhood center, and the expansion and renovation of Sunshine Elementary.