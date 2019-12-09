Pershing debuts new two-point security system

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Pershing K-8 school started using its new two-point security system today.

The security system is part of Springfield Public School’s proposition S projects, to add secure entrances to all 31 sites.

Pershing’s secure entrance completion was right on schedule with all the promised projects being delivered on time and on budget. Pershing’s secure entrance, finished Monday, also marks the first phase of secure entrances.

The second phase will start immediately and will finish in August of 2020.

Courtesy: Springfield Public Schools

Here’s where Proposition S is at the end of 2019

Other projects include the Delaware school being newly constructed, the new early childhood center, and the expansion and renovation of Sunshine Elementary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories