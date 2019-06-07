Permanent Drug Take Back Boxes

SPRINGFIELD — The boxes are an expanded effort to fight opioid abuse.

Many people who use drugs like heroin start with using prescription medications, and the idea is to give people a place to dispose of those before they fall into the wrong hands.

Drug takebacks get meds out of homes and dispose of them safely, but the problem is those events are only held a couple times throughout the year in some places.

Chris Davis with Community Partnership of the Ozarks says prescription drop off boxes will let people do it anytime.

“We’re trying to get more accesibility to locations where people can drop their unused, expired, or unwanted medications. The purpose would be to help people get rid of those medications quicker so they aren’t available to be misused by someone else or misused in someway like that,” says Davis.

The effort has been a combination of many area pharmacies and other businesses teaming up to provide this resource.

“There’s a coaliotion here called the dream coalition. It’s madeup of a lot of pharmacies and their focus is on opiod prevention. They’re all doing their part to start establishing drop boxes as well as other pharmacies in town,” Davis says.

This is another step in keeping those meds out the hands of youth.

“One of the things that we know is availabililty of these drugs for misuse is one of the main reasons youth are accessing them — if they’re easy to get. The research shows that youth get it mainly from their home medicine cabinets or a family members medicine cabinets,” Davis says.

Getting those drugs out of the home can be crucial, but talking to youth early on is just as important.

“The sooner they can talk with their kids about the concerns related to misusing substances, and why substances might be misused in the first place, that might reduce some of the interest in misusing them as they get older,” Davis explains.

You can find a full list of drop off locations here.