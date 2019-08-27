People of Nixa remember local ‘treasure’ after fire closes restaurant

NIXA, Mo.– On the night of August 26th, Lola’s Pastries in Nixa caught fire. Now investigators, the shop’s owners, and (most of all) loyal patrons are asking the same question: Why?

Lola’s owners took to Facebook saying in part, “Words cannot describe the emotions we are experiencing at the time. This loss is unreal and it’s like a bad dream. we will keep you posted on updates as we have them. We don’t know anything at this time.”

Meanwhile, regulars of the pastry shop like Joy Bray were coming to grips what they call the loss of a local staple.

“You know Nixa’s a small town and Lola’s is just a treasure here in Nixa,” Bray said. “I can’t think of a single other restaurant or business that I would be so heartbroken over to hear this news.”

While those who had an emotional connection to the location grapple with the loss, investigators are looking into the nuts and bolts of what led to the fire.

“We were able to to get here in about four minutes and by that time it had already spread, the fire, into the attic area and kind of throughout the office and kitchen area,” Whitney Weaver, Assistant Fire Chief of Nixa’s Fire Protection District, said Tuesday.

“There was nothing real suspicious however we’re going to work with the insurance investigators in the morning to get a final determination on the origin and the cause,” Weaver added.

Now, with the restaurant forced to close until further notice, all are left wondering what will come next for the local favorite.

“This building has been here for so long and you know just the little house of it is what makes Lola’s Lola’s,” Bray said.