People in the Ozarks help those in Domestic Violence situations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“This is our time to let the community know that we’re here, and that there is a huge issue with domestic violence in our area, and that something needs to be done with it,” Samantha Rose, Lawrence County Sheriff Department’s Victim Advocate said.

This topic hits close to home for people in one Ozark community.

In Marionville a man is accused of strangling his girlfriend to death.

That woman’s name is Korrina Fisher.

Fisher’s father said Korrina had an order of protection from her boyfriend last year, due to his violent tendencies.

She ended up breaking that and now Lonnie Fisher says he wants to help others in a domestic violence situation.

“Oh yes. In fact had I known what was going on, I would’ve been here and this would not have occurred,” Lonnie said.

20 minutes from where this happened, there is help available.

“I deal with anything from domestic violence to child abuse,” Rose said. “We ask them what their major needs are. A lot of times it’s just trying to stay away from their abusers.”

Rose’s office helps victims file an order of protection.

“I also accompany them to court,” Rose said. “I will also help them sit in on interviews with law enforcement. Just to help that connection between law enforcement and victims.”

Rose says she makes sure people are given the best care.

“We will get them hooked up with community resources for food, clothing, even sometimes to help pay some electric bills,” Rose said.

One resource two minutes away from her office is the Hope Center Thrift Store.

Tina Mulleady is the director for the store.

“Somebody comes in that’s been in a bad situation, we can help them with anything from a motel room to sleep in, we have a clothing program we can put them on,” Mulleady said.

The program gives victims time to get situated.

“The clothing program, they can get five pieces of clothing every month,” Mulleady said. “But if they’ve left with nothing I will dress them.”

The store also provides household supplies and furniture.

“Just about anything to help them, we’ll feed them,” Mulleady said. “We hook up them up with other organizations that can help out as well.”

Mulleady says the quickest way to get her help is to just walk in.

“Come in and talk to me because if I’ve got time, I’ll set time, talk to them and we’ll find them some help,” Mulleady said. “Like I said if it’s not something I can do, I’ll hook them up with someone that can.”