People in the Ozarks continue to show support for Ukraine through prayer.

For the second weekend in a row, a group of faithful from Springfield gathered together.

Due to inclement weather, the event was shifted from Springfield’s downtown square to the Assemblies of God World Prayer Center.

“We love people and we don’t like to see people hurting without praying for them,” said Carley Touchstone, with Assemblies of God World Missions and the Project Champion for Ukraine. “Hurting people need help. The best way to help is to pray for them, then acts of compassion can follow.”

About 50 people on Sunday joined together in prayer and song.

A world map was stretched out on the floor for people to gather around.

“We surrounded the map and we laid hands around the conflict zone, and we’re praying to God for ceasefire and for politicians to start talking,” said Dmitriy Maftey, who organized the prayer event for Ukraine.

Several people at the event said they have ties to Ukraine.

“When I know and I hear phone calls from friends and family members that they’re being shot at and die, my heart breaks,” said Maftey. “When I see children suffering and we have a seven-month-old and I can’t imagine somebody having to go through that.”

Those gathering to show support said they will continue to do so until the conflict ends.

There will be another prayer for Ukraine on the downtown square in Springfield next Sunday at 4:30 p.m.