People across the Ozarks made sure to tune into the Super Bowl.

Local bars and restaurants had their TVs on and food and drinks ready to sell for watch parties.

Many came out to Marty’s Sports Bar in Springfield.

The owner said even though the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t playing, they still had a pretty good crowd out to watch the big game.

“It’s a great place,” said Shawn Simerson, who watched the Super Bowl at Marty’s. “We have a lot of fun here. Great atmosphere. Good place for football.”

While some are sad it’s not the Chiefs playing, they said they still wanted to come out to watch the game.

“We watched the Chiefs every game this whole season, so we had to come watch even though it wasn’t the Chiefs,” said Niki Schapeler.

For those watching the game at home, they made sure to pick up something to eat.

Missouri Mike’s BBQ & More sold 5,000 to-go wings for the Super Bowl.

“Last night between like 4 and 7, we got bombarded with thousands of wings, not thousands of orders, but thousands of wings,” said Owner Mike Hickman. “We were close enough on numbers we had to go through and manually hand count every wing in the building to fulfill the orders and decide how many we could sell this morning.”