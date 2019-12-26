People flock to recycling plants after Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Christmas season means lots of food, lots of gifts, and lots of trash (mostly cardboard).

That’s why for some, like 65-year-old Steve Miller, the day after Christmas comes with its own traditions.

“We had a big Christmas and we have a rather large family with a lot of grandkids, so they get a lot of games and toys and they get through the box and the box is usually destroyed so I’ve gotta do something with it,” Miller said Thursday morning.

“I’m probably out here once or twice a week, of course, I’m a senior citizen,” Miller added. “So I worry about my grandkids and what we’re gonna leave for them in the environment and stuff so I think it’s really important.”

Doing his part to make sure the planet is taken care of for future generations, is a thoughtful gift Ashley Krug with Springfield Environmental Services wishes more people would give this time of year.

“Anytime that we can reduce things going into a landfill where they’re gonna start creating greenhouse gases,” she said, “specifically methane is one of the greenhouse gases we see a lot of. Anytime you’re recycling you’re going to reduce that, you’re also going to reduce the amount of energy it takes to actually break those things down.”

Krug says cardboard and paper can take years to decompose in a landfill. She adds its been a problem for Springfield for years.

“You see paper and cardboard being about 26-28 percent of what we’re seeing in the landfill,” Krug said. “You definitely see, as we’ve kind of had that convenient culture of having things delivered to our homes, you’re gonna see a really significant uptick in recycling of that cardboard but also of trashing it. So you’re going to see a lot more of those sitting by the trash this week for sure. If we could reduce the amount of overall packaging you’re receiving, it’s always going to be better for the environment.”