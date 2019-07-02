People are driving from Illinois to Missouri for cheaper gas

Perry County, Mo. (KFVS) – If you live in Illinois, you may have noticed a big hike at the pump.

This is the response Steve Will and Gale Newton gave when asked them about the recent rise in gas prices from 19 cents to 39 cents per gallon in Illinois: “Enough, enough.”

Will and Newton not only filled their truck but also their gas can.

“We’ve got 25 gallons in our gas cans and we put another 25 in the truck,” Will said.

The recent hike in gasoline prices is a result of the Rebuild Illinois Capitol Plan approved by Governor Pritzker To help with funds for roads, bridges, and transit districts.

Will and Newton said they don’t mind driving from Murphysboro.

“You have to go out of your way to travel and to go anywhere,” Newton said.

Janie Nichols said this impacts her a lot.

“I take a boy every day to work in McBride, and I get most of my gas here in Missouri,” she said. “I can’t do anything I want to do because it takes more gas to do it.”

Marty Gendron said this is just one thing on her list of reasons why she wants to move.

“I would move to Missouri in a heartbeat if I could,” she said. “All the price increases on, not just gas, but everything.”

Even when the Chester bridge was closed due to flooding, she still didn’t buy gas in Illinois.

“I didn’t fill up until the opened the bridge,” she said.

They all want to see one thing happen, especially Nichols, “Lower the gas prices.”