Penny’s Plea: This Resilient Dog Needs a Forever Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sometimes in life, it feels like the cards are stacked against us. That is exactly how one dog feels waking up another numbered morning without a forever home.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri serves as a temporary home for hundreds of pets, including seven-year-old pitbull mix Penny.

“She’s just fun, she has a lot of personality,” explained Director of Development for the shelter Karen Foutch, who spends every day with Penny laying on her office desk. “She has this little thing with her eyebrows that she’ll even cock her eyebrow at you if you’re not giving her exactly what she wants.”

Penny was surrendered to the Humane Society after her owners could no longer care for her, and has been overlooked by potential adopters for over a year.



“She was just overlooked by everyone, she really wasn’t getting out a lot by potential adopters, not really asked about,” said Foutch.



Penny developed a hygroma on her leg that might be a reason why she continued to get glossed over. The persistent pooch faced even more challenges when the hygroma ruptured, almost costing her a leg and her life.

“After making it through all of that, then we discovered that she has cancer on top of all of this,” said Foutch of Penny’s latest obstacle.

For now, Penny’s surgeries have been put on pause, so she can focus on finding a loving home to spend the rest of her days.

“She’s had a rough beginning of her life, so we want to make sure that she has an amazing next chapter in her life,” said Foutch.

Penny’s life expectancy is relatively unknown, and she is in extremely high spirits in spite of her condition.

“[Penny needs] an adopter that is going to love her, period. Six months, two years, three years, however long that she has,” said Foutch.

Penny dreams of an owner that will be sensitive to her medical condition, while living comfortably in a home with no small children or other dogs.

For more information on Penny’s plea, visit www.swh.org or call (417) 833-2526.