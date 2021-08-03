Pediatrician sees spike in RSV cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Akron dad and baby share same rare medical condition, brain surgery 27 years apart (WJW)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is most commonly seen in children in the colder months. But a Springfield pediatrician says she has been seeing the highest number of RSV cases in the summer she has ever seen in her career.

Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy says the cause could be that now children are back in school and daycares unmasked. And this generation of younger kids had not yet been exposed to RSV since last fall and winter, when infections typically happen, they were masked, distanced or not in school at all.

Watch above for what signs and symptoms to watch out for and when to go to the doctor.

For more information on RSV, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Walking Wagging Forecast

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now