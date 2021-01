ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Deer hunting season is coming to an end, but a set of trophy deer antlers may be waiting in the woods for you. This time of year, bucks begin to lose their antlers. Shed hunting is a sport that people do as the hunting season winds down.

“It kind of gives you an alternate way to hunt deer; you might think of it that way,” said Dan Zarlenga, with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “The process of going through woods or fields or whatever and looking for antler sheds that the bucks give off or that they lose after the mating season is over.”