Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 42-year-old man from Granby, Missouri was hit and killed by a motorcycle on Sept. 14.

Around 9 p.m., a man was driving a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle northbound on Racoon Road when he lost control and struck a pedestrian.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian, Kenneth Arehart, was then transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Arehart was pronounced deceased at 10:16 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle did not report any injuries and was not tested for alcohol.

