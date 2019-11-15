Patients with medical marijuana cards aren’t sure where they’ll get their product

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – More than 17,000 patients have been approved for their medical marijuana cards in the state of Missouri.

But they’re not sure where they’ll get their product.

The Department of Health and Senior Services is overseeing the program for the state, and they’ll have made the decision on who gets to go into the Missouri medical marijuana business by Dec. 31.

The director of the program for the State Health Department is Lyndall Fraker.

He says that as of today over 2,200 business applications have come in, but only 348 will be awarded.

There will be licenses for cultivation, testing, manufacturing, and dispensaries and there will be a set number of those per congressional district.

Here is how the number of businesses will break down across the state in total.

There will be 60 cultivation facilities, they’ll grow marijuana.

10 testing sites to test what is grown to make sure it has the correct chemical make-up.

There will be 86 manufacturing facilities that make cannabis-based products.

And 192 dispensaries state-wide.

Fraker says they have a third party company that helps them in that decision-making process based on a scoring system.

“There are 10 categories that were in the constitution that the voters voted on they developed the scoring process from using these 10 categories,” Fraker said. “That is the process that this outside company is using to rank all the applicants.”

Some of the things in that scoring criteria include a business plan, security, and experience in things like the medical field or agriculture.

A third party company helping them is wise health solutions and the names of the applicants have been redacted to prevent any bias.