A look back at MO Medical Marijuana in 2019, look ahead at 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A decade ago, it seemed unlikely that marijuana would ever become legalized for any reason. Over the past year it has become a reality.

There was a lot of progress made for Missourians medical marijuana amendment in 2019.

The first big domino was actually in November of 2018 when it was passed by a 65 percent margin by Missouri voters.

But of course that was only the beginning.

Early last year the state determined the number of business permits allowed and they traveled across the state holding meetings to hear from concerns or questions from citizens.

Summer saw the roll out of applications for both patients and potential businesses in the industry, all while cities hashed out zoning for marijuana facilities.

Patients scrambled to find doctors who would certify them at Cox and Mercy sided with federal law. Which resulted in clinics popping up all over.

In the fall, businesses turned in their applications and in the last few weeks, those in the cultivating and transporting sectors have learned their fate.

There is still more to be done but a board member of the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, Chip Sheppard told KOLR-10 back in June that patients should have access to product sometime this year.

“I’ve heard estimates of anywhere from march of next year (2020) all the way through maybe December of next year before a lot of the dispensaries will be open because it takes time to grow it, and it takes time to build up the facilities, especially the grow facilities,” said Sheppard.

Around 25,000 Missourians have been approved for medical marijuana cards which is far more than expected.

January will be a big month for the program. As we should find out the locations of manufacturers, seed to sale trackers, and dispensaries.