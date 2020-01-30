Parts stolen from Salvation Army truck, Donation pickup stalls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Salvation Army of Springfield, Missouri says donations to its thrift store and food pantry will go unreceived now that the charity’s box truck is without a catalytic converter.

The Salvation Army released a statement Thursday (01/30/2020) explaining two catalytic converters were stolen off the truck overnight.

“The truck will be out of service for at least a week,” the statement says.

“This creates a logistical and a financial issue as the truck is crucial for our everyday needs.”

The Salvation Army, which claims to already be running on a “tight budget” after not meeting its Christmas fundraiser goal, says the theft also creates a financial burden.

Donations can still be made by mail or online.

If you have any information on who may have stolen the car parts, you can call 417-862-5509 ext. 103.