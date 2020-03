SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s a road closure in Springfield you need to know about as you start the workweek.

Fremont Avenue will be closed between Grand Street to Catalpa starting Monday, March 2.

That section will be closed entirely to through traffic.

Detour signs will be posted.

City Utilities is working to complete gas and water renewals.

This is the first of four closures that will happen on Fremont Avenue between Grand and Sunshine.

Work is expected to wrap up in May.