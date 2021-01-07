Parson unblocks $127M, announces $68M for Missouri colleges

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a former sheriff running for reelection on a law-and-order platform against Nicole Galloway, Missouri’s state auditor. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state colleges are getting $68 million in federal funding to fix up old buildings.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the federal funding on Wednesday, along with $127 million in previously restricted state funding that he says now can be spent.

Parson last year blocked close to $450 million from the state’s budget after the coronavirus pandemic hit state finances. He says Missouri’s economy bounced back faster than expected, allowing much of the restricted money to now be spent.

St. Louis Community College also is getting a $4 million federal grant to open an on-site childcare center for the first time.