Parson request that Trump approve significant disaster declaration in Missouri

MISSOURI.– Missouri Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Missouri.

The declaration would provide federal assistance for state and local COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and emergency response efforts.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating effect on the state of Missouri, straining hospitals, healthcare facilities, and nursing homes, businesses large and small, schools, and tens of thousands of Missourians who have been forced out of their jobs,” Governor Parson said. “Although it is continuing to develop, it’s already clear the COVID-19 pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens. There is an urgent need for federal assistance to help Missouri families meet today’s challenges and the many more that we will face.”

Parson declared a state emergency on March 13, which activated the State Emergency Operations Plan. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams issued a social distancing order statewide on March 21 that required social gatherings to be no more than ten people.

Parson is asking for two statewide programs to be put in place statewide, Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling, these programs would be under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program assisting individuals and families.