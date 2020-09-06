Parson orders flags at half-staff for fallen St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Flags in St. Louis will fly at half-staff tomorrow as the city honors a fallen police officer.

29-year-old officer Tamariss Bohanan was shot on Saturday, Aug. 29 while responding to a call for a shooting.

He died from his injuries the next day.

Fellow officers attended a candlelight vigil last night, to show support for Officer Bohannon’s family.

They say he was willing to risk his life to protect others and never showed any fear or hesitation to help.

Bohannon was a husband and father of three young children.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered flags to be flown at half staff at government buildings on Sunday, Sept. 5 in honor of Officer Bohannon.