Parson backs bill to limit health care suits during crisis

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is backing a bill that would shield health care providers from lawsuits related to the coronavirus.

The bill awaiting debate in the Legislature covers nursing homes, long-term care facilities, all caregivers and first responders. Parson says the last thing he wants is for good people to get sued for trying to save people’s lives in unusual circumstances.

Patient advocates say the coronavirus pandemic has revealed chronic problems in the health care industry, and lawsuits are the last way to hold the industry accountable.

The state says nearly 80 nursing homes in Missouri have coronavirus outbreaks.