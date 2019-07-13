Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Parking lot owners near Hammons Field raise prices to $20 per game, Springfield Cardinals respond

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Springfield Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD – Parking prices for some parking lots near Hammons Field were raised to $20 per game, which the Springfield Cardinals says is “disappointing news”, a Facebook post from the Springfield Cardinals says.

The parking lots near Hammons Field are owned by JD Holdings LLC, and Plaza Realty and Management Services.

In April, JD Holdings and Plaza Realty raised the price to park to $14.

For fans who are unwilling to pay $20 per game for parking, the Cardinals say there are some alternative options. Those options are:

-Free parking at OTC
-$10 at Price Cutter, with the revenue going to local charities
-$5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park

Unfortunate Parking Update about JD Holdings / Plaza Realty & Management Services Lots:JD Holdings LLC and Plaza…

Posted by Springfield Cardinals on Friday, July 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau