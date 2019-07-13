Parking lot owners near Hammons Field raise prices to $20 per game, Springfield Cardinals respond

SPRINGFIELD – Parking prices for some parking lots near Hammons Field were raised to $20 per game, which the Springfield Cardinals says is “disappointing news”, a Facebook post from the Springfield Cardinals says.

The parking lots near Hammons Field are owned by JD Holdings LLC, and Plaza Realty and Management Services.

In April, JD Holdings and Plaza Realty raised the price to park to $14.

For fans who are unwilling to pay $20 per game for parking, the Cardinals say there are some alternative options. Those options are:

-Free parking at OTC

-$10 at Price Cutter, with the revenue going to local charities

-$5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park