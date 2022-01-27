JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 200 parents and students gathered at the Missouri State Capitol Thursday to rally for online learning as a choice for schools.

The rally was planned by the National Coalition for Public School Options and was one of the 26,000 featured events happening nationwide for National School Choice Week 2022, according to a press release.

“Virtual learning works for many families, and we’re excited to join with families to celebrate this important option,” said Letrisha Weber, board president at the National Coalition of Public School Options.

“We hope the personal stories and energy from the event will demonstrate to lawmakers the importance of passing policies that empower families to choose this educational option if it works best for their child’s educational needs.”

Speakers at the rally were Missouri parents, administrators from Missouri Virtual Education providers, state Sen. Caleb Rowden and state Rep. Phil Christofanelli.

Private school students rallied at the capital Wednesday.