Parents react to health officials advice for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it understands some people will choose to celebrate Halloween, however, it just wants people to do so safely.

The spooky celebration known as Halloween will look different this fall.

Local health officials are urging people to get creative to help ensure they’re staying safe.

“If you plan on handing out candy try to do so contactless,” Cara Erwin with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said. “Have a bucket of candy at your door and try to sit at least six feet away.”

Halloween lover Hannah Metcalf says she plans on celebrating the day like normal with a few added safety precautions.

“I bought these cute little Halloween treat bags so I can put the candy individually in those,” Metcalf said. “I figure if I pack them up two or three weeks before Halloween surely it can’t be too contaminated.”

Metcalf says she’s not sure how many people will show up, but says she’ll be ready for them if and when they do.

The Health Department says it’s not a bad idea to have some hand sanitizer available for trick-or-treaters.

“When you do go trick-or-treating wait for that other family to leave the porch before you approach get your family and quickly leave,” Erwin said.

Erwin says families who plan on celebrating are encouraged to stick with their household contacts.

“Make sure you’re wearing a face mask whether you’re handing out candy, you’re with your kids that are getting candy a kid that’s or trick-or-treating,” Erwin said.

Some families like the Allen’s say they aren’t sure participating in Halloween is worth the risk.

“Especially if this one isn’t going to actually know the difference,” Kristin Allen said. “So maybe what we’ll do is just turn on our porch light and if someone comes just leave a candy bowl outside.”

It’s important to note that the CDC says costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth face covering.