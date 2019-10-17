Parents notified after student brought unloaded BB gun to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Pipkin School administration discovered that a student had an empty BB gun in their backpack.

There was no ammunition in the backpack.

The school district sent out a note to parents regarding the incident that occurred at the school on October 17, 2019.

The school administration said they are responding with the appropriate disciplinary procedure and are working closely with the school police.

The BB gun was never used in a threating manner. Administrators confiscated the BB gun and took the student into questioning.

They are still conducting an investigation. This is a developing story.