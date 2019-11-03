Parade honors World Series champs Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – Washington Nationals fans had one more chance to listen to “Baby Shark” as the team was honored Saturday with a parade through the capital city to celebrate their first-ever World Series victory.

Nats players, such as Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon, and manager Davey Martinez were spotted mingling with fans, before they started boarding buses, CBS Washington D.C. affiliate WUSA reported.

“It’s definitely overwhelming, but it’s a good thing,” Anthony Rendon said. “We had no idea what a parade like this was as a kid, we were so focused on baseball that it’s hard to imagine.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser called the victory “the culmination of a journey that began 14 years ago when our community brought baseball back to D.C. By staying in the fight and finishing the fight, the Nationals have brought a tremendous amount of joy to the District and, no doubt, inspired a new generation of baseball players and Nationals fans.”

Parade route through D.C.

The parade started on Constitution Avenue Northwest at 15th Street Northwest and then proceeded along Constitution Avenue Northwest, heading east, CBS affiliate WUSA reports. It ended with a team rally on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 3rd Street Northwest.