Panthers’ Vernon Butler ejected from game for throwing punch, gives fans middle finger on way out

(FOX) — Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler hit the showers early Sunday after he was ejected from a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Butler was ejected in the third quarter of the game with the Panthers losing 21-3. He was dragged down during a play and when he got back up he was spotted throwing a punch at Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The unwarranted punch cost Butler the rest of the game but he did get his money’s worth.

The lineman was seen giving the middle finger to Colts fans on his way off the field.

Vernon Butler punched the wrong guy and also gave the finger to fans as he went back to the locker room. Tough sequence. pic.twitter.com/f20uVRmQHV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2019

Butler came into the matchup against the Colts with six sacks and 29 tackles in 12 games. He had two tackles during the game before he was sent packing.

He will certainly earn some sort of discipline from the NFL later in the week for his actions.

Carolina selected Butler with the No. 30 pick of the 2016 draft out of Louisiana Tech. He’s played four seasons with the Panthers.

He is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. Carolina decline to pick up his $7.69 million player option for the 2020 season.