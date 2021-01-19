Pacific, Missouri father and son featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show

PACIFIC, Mo. – A dad and his son from Pacific, Missouri will be featured on Tuesday’s Kelly Clarkson Show.

Hunter Tynes, 5, will appear with his dad, Jonathan, to talk about their story which went viral.

Hunter was just two years old when skull surgery left him with a scar that looked like a lightning bolt. His dad noticed that he felt insecure about the scar when he started school. So dad got a haircut to match the lightning bolt design.

You can see them on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. on KPLR 11.