(FOX) -- Texas rescuers on Monday called it a "miracle" after discovering a missing man -- who'd been badly injured and trapped in his car in the woods for five days without food or water -- was alive.

Texas Equusearch found Jose Velazquez, 32, near Conroe on Sunday. He disappeared after he went out for drinks with his fiancée in Houston on Tuesday and was reported missing the next day when he failed to show up for work.